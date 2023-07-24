Sweat Economy One Day Volume Reaches $744,801.42 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $34.24 million and approximately $744,801.42 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,663,062,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,528,277,915 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

