Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 604,621 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,476 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 768,534 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Featured Articles

