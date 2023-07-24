Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/19/2023 – Synchrony Financial had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

7/19/2023 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2023 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/14/2023 – Synchrony Financial had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/12/2023 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $37.00 to $38.00.

6/2/2023 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $43.00.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

