Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $2.78 on Major Exchanges

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00009515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $742.79 million and $56.80 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 321,554,026 coins and its circulating supply is 267,546,105 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

