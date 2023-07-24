TD Securities Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$59.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

