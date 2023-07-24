Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK. Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.42.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 115,363 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after buying an additional 67,629 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

