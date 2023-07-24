Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TDY opened at $412.45 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

