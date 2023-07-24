Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenable Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,279.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,134 shares of company stock worth $1,046,423 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tenable by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,072,000 after purchasing an additional 468,985 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.94.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

See Also

