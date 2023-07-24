TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0159

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $156.16 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00044847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,461,594 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,385,398 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

