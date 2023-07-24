TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,054,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,216,847 shares.The stock last traded at $4.18 and had previously closed at $4.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $559.01 million, a P/E ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,302,051 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after buying an additional 1,883,751 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,490,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 1,426,086 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 710,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

