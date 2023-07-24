Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.8% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock remained flat at $184.32 on Monday. 1,278,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,917. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

