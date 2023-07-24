Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $184.32 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.94 and a 200-day moving average of $174.87.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

