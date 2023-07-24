TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on TGTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TGTX opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.02.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

