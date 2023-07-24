The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Shares Down 2%

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.08). 128,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 81,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The 600 Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

About The 600 Group

(Get Free Report)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial laser systems under the TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems brand names in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides laser solutions, including marking, drilling, cutting, and welding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The 600 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The 600 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.