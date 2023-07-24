The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $35.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Ally Financial by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ally Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.