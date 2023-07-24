The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $46.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,460,000 after buying an additional 81,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

