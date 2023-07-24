The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $277.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

