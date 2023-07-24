The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.34. 2,700,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,084,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

