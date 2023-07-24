The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.99. 1,176,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162,542. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

