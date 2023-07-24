Threshold (T) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $232.78 million and $9.92 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020943 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,144.98 or 1.00083113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002280 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,847,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02385149 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $9,124,686.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

