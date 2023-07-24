TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.54

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.54 and last traded at $86.53, with a volume of 1836634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 521,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

