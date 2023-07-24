Tobam Acquires 5,358 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,104 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 1.7% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tobam owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $25,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,327 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 802.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

