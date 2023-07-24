Tobam Acquires 76,491 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,491 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.19% of Kellogg worth $42,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Kellogg by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,161,000 after purchasing an additional 506,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $67.71. 357,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,765. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.
Insider Transactions at Kellogg
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
