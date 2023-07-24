Tobam Acquires 76,491 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,491 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for approximately 2.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.19% of Kellogg worth $42,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Kellogg by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,161,000 after purchasing an additional 506,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $67.71. 357,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,765. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.