Tobam Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Tobam reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,970 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 545,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.