Tobam Grows Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,564 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises approximately 2.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.38% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $36,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

NBIX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.24. 260,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,406. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.