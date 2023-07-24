Tobam Raises Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tobam grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,141 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.58. 41,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,018. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

