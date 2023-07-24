Tobam Reduces Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Tobam trimmed its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,525 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in CAE by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in CAE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CAE by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.07.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.21 million. CAE had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

