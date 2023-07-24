Tobam Sells 42,312 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,312 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $126.22. 574,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.