Toncoin Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00004808 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.77 billion and approximately $33.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.44807552 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $34,983,444.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

