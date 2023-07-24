TPB Wealth Advisors Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TPB Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,312 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.08. 382,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $251.62. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

