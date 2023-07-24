Traders Buy Large Volume of Kinder Morgan Call Options (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 32,539 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,956 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0 %

KMI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,504,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,025,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

