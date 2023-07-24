Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to C$185.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.17.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,102,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $204,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 200,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

