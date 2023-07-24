Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 90,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 382,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMCI. Stephens began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 9.58.

Insider Activity

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 48.57% and a negative net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $27,631,850.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,395 shares in the company, valued at $824,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $27,631,850.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,182,025 shares of company stock worth $31,220,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

