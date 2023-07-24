Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.00.

TSU stock traded down C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,118. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.56 and a 52 week high of C$47.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 84.69 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.12. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of C$639.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.2486322 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

