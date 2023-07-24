Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 134,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,909. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $770.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.