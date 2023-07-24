True Capital Management Acquires 759 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

True Capital Management boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. True Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 337,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 261,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 187,615 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

