True Capital Management Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

True Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. True Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 1,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.40.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $506.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $471.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.