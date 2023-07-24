True Capital Management Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

True Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. True Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.