True Capital Management Sells 1,430 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

True Capital Management reduced its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. True Capital Management’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,018,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 104,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,766 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,289,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC opened at $13.74 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

