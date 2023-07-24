Tupperware Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 11,856 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 258% compared to the typical volume of 3,311 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 83,320,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,007. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

