Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Director Buys $4,999,992.00 in Stock

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) Director Rishi Gupta bought 416,666 shares of Turnstone Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,099,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,191,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Turnstone Biologics Price Performance

TSBX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 194,855 shares. Turnstone Biologics Corp. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turnstone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turnstone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.