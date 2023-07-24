TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

NYSE TXO traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.12. 4,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TXO Partners has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

TXO Partners Announces Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXO. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $59,544,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

