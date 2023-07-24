U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.58.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

