uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $10.02 on Thursday. uniQure has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.