Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Declares GBX 11.80 Dividend

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:UTG traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 945 ($12.12). The stock had a trading volume of 461,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,159. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773 ($9.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 899.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 938.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.10) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,105.83 ($14.18).

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It provides homes to 74,000 students across 172 properties in 25 major university cities and towns.

