Valero Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 21,473 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,677 call options.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $4.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,329. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.