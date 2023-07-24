ValiRx (LON:VAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.50

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.68 ($0.09), with a volume of 218050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

ValiRx Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.65. The company has a market cap of £6.83 million, a P/E ratio of -230.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

