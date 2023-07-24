Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Trading Down 3.8%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vallourec Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec ( OTCMKTS:VLOWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

See Also

