VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 375,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 402% from the previous session’s volume of 74,791 shares.The stock last traded at $86.88 and had previously closed at $86.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 192,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

