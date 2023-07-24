Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Raised by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.84. 1,699,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,350. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.